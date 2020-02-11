eosDAC (EOSDAC) Price Reaches $0.0136

eosDAC (CURRENCY:EOSDAC) traded down 27.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. eosDAC has a total market cap of $8.97 million and approximately $89,004.00 worth of eosDAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, eosDAC has traded 59.4% higher against the US dollar. One eosDAC token can currently be purchased for $0.0136 or 0.00000134 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Bibox, OTCBTC and OpenLedger DEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About eosDAC

eosDAC (EOSDAC) is a token. Its launch date was March 9th, 2018. eosDAC’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,755,177 tokens. The Reddit community for eosDAC is /r/EOSDAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eosDAC’s official Twitter account is @eosdac . The official website for eosDAC is eosdac.io . The official message board for eosDAC is steemit.com/@eosdac

Buying and Selling eosDAC

eosDAC can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Hotbit, OpenLedger DEX, DragonEX, ZB.COM, OTCBTC, Gate.io and Bitbns. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eosDAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eosDAC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eosDAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

