Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Sets New 52-Week High at $618.00

Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $618.00 and last traded at $617.49, with a volume of 32490 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $612.03.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EQIX shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $581.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Equinix from $560.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Equinix to $610.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $620.00 target price (up from $545.00) on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $574.56.

Get Equinix alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $49.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $590.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $563.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.29, for a total value of $111,458.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 6,055 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.52, for a total value of $3,587,708.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,183,436.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,159 shares of company stock valued at $10,149,833 over the last 90 days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,488,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,036,214,000 after acquiring an additional 14,683 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,137,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $664,233,000 after acquiring an additional 102,297 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Equinix by 16.5% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 759,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,201,000 after purchasing an additional 107,692 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Equinix by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 461,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,410,000 after purchasing an additional 33,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Equinix by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 446,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,540,000 after purchasing an additional 15,326 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.