Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Sets New 52-Week High at $618.00

Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $618.00 and last traded at $617.49, with a volume of 32490 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $612.03.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on EQIX shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $581.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Equinix from $560.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Equinix to $610.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $620.00 target price (up from $545.00) on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $574.56.
The firm has a market capitalization of $49.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $590.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $563.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,488,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,036,214,000 after acquiring an additional 14,683 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,137,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $664,233,000 after acquiring an additional 102,297 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Equinix by 16.5% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 759,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,201,000 after purchasing an additional 107,692 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Equinix by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 461,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,410,000 after purchasing an additional 33,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Equinix by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 446,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,540,000 after purchasing an additional 15,326 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.
Equinix Company Profile (NASDAQ:EQIX)
Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.
See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation
Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.