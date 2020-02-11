Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC cut Equinox Gold Cp from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. National Bank Financial set a $10.00 price objective on Equinox Gold Cp and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

EQX stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.26. 267,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,665. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.03. Equinox Gold Cp has a 12 month low of $3.65 and a 12 month high of $8.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinox Gold Cp in the fourth quarter worth $7,693,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Equinox Gold Cp in the fourth quarter worth $484,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinox Gold Cp in the fourth quarter worth $461,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Equinox Gold Cp in the fourth quarter worth $385,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Equinox Gold Cp in the fourth quarter worth $293,000.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine covering a total land package of approximately 2,000 square kilometers located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Mesquite gold mine covering a total area of 1,890 hectares and Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

