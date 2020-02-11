Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) Shares Gap Down to $9.01

Shares of Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.94, but opened at $9.01. Equitrans Midstream shares last traded at $8.87, with a volume of 92,777 shares.

ETRN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Equitrans Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.71.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.89 and a 200-day moving average of $12.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 128.0% during the 4th quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 153.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 1,873.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 9,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at $140,000.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile (NASDAQ:ETRN)

Equitrans Midstream Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQT. It doesn’t have business operations. The company was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.