Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) Shares Gap Down to $9.01

Shares of Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.94, but opened at $9.01. Equitrans Midstream shares last traded at $8.87, with a volume of 92,777 shares.
ETRN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Equitrans Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.71.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.89 and a 200-day moving average of $12.90.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 128.0% during the 4th quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 153.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 1,873.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 9,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at $140,000.
Equitrans Midstream Company Profile (NASDAQ:ETRN)
Equitrans Midstream Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQT. It doesn’t have business operations. The company was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.
