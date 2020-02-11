ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Feb 11th, 2020

ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 411,000 shares, a growth of 85.2% from the January 15th total of 221,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 139,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ESE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of ESE stock traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $102.76. 291,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,969. ESCO Technologies has a 52 week low of $65.69 and a 52 week high of $107.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 1.12.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $171.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.85 million. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 10.22%.

In related news, SVP Alyson S. Barclay sold 6,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total transaction of $640,540.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $601,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in ESCO Technologies by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,233 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ESCO Technologies by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,841,899 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $317,416,000 after buying an additional 27,058 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in ESCO Technologies by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,723 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after buying an additional 21,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in ESCO Technologies by 154.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,995 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,943,000 after buying an additional 22,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial users worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Filtration/Fluid Flow (Filtration), RF Shielding and Test (Test), Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging.

