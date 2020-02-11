Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG) Plans $0.23 Dividend

Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG) declared a dividend on Friday, January 31st, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.2343 per share on Monday, March 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

WTRG traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.27. 1,107,314 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,260,083. Essential Utilities has a 52-week low of $34.79 and a 52-week high of $54.21.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.