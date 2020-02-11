Essex Savings Bank Has $1.44 Million Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Essex Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,012 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in Facebook during the third quarter worth $28,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $213.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $607.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $213.02 and a 200 day moving average of $195.73. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.28 and a fifty-two week high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.37, for a total value of $51,316.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,346.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 53,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total transaction of $11,286,437.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,094,650.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,265 shares of company stock worth $16,640,759. Corporate insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FB shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Pivotal Research cut shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.48.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.