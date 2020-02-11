Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) Holdings Boosted by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 658,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,456 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $136,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EL. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 185.2% in the third quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 361.1% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. 55.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EL opened at $208.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $151.66 and a twelve month high of $220.42. The company has a market cap of $75.19 billion, a PE ratio of 41.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $207.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.54.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 48.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.96%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 3,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.74, for a total value of $702,344.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $223.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Edward Jones downgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Estee Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.33.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

