Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) Shares Acquired by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,897 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $11,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EL. Acima Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 185.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 361.1% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.12% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $227.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Estee Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Estee Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.33.

NYSE EL opened at $209.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $75.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $207.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.54. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $151.66 and a 1-year high of $220.42.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 48.28% and a net margin of 11.76%. Estee Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.96%.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 3,644 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.74, for a total value of $702,344.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

