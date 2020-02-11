Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Etsy in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They set a hold rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Etsy in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Nomura reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Etsy to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $52.80 price objective (up previously from $49.00) on shares of Etsy in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.22.

Etsy stock opened at $50.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 6.11 and a current ratio of 6.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.91. Etsy has a fifty-two week low of $39.76 and a fifty-two week high of $73.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.93.

In other Etsy news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 19,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $991,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 39,071 shares in the company, valued at $1,953,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,553 shares of company stock worth $3,327,650. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ETSY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Etsy in the 1st quarter worth about $1,681,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Etsy in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,209,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Etsy by 171.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Etsy in the 3rd quarter worth about $529,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in Etsy by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 15,733 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. 99.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

