EuroDry Ltd (NASDAQ:EDRY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

EuroDry Ltd (NASDAQ:EDRY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 1,400.0% from the January 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

EDRY remained flat at $$5.65 on Tuesday. 47 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679. EuroDry has a one year low of $4.73 and a one year high of $10.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.68 million, a P/E ratio of -5.33 and a beta of -0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.66 million during the quarter. EuroDry had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. Equities research analysts expect that EuroDry will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EDRY. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of EuroDry in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 target price on shares of EuroDry in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine upgraded EuroDry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EuroDry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of November 15, 2018, it operated a fleet of six vessels, including one Ultramax, two Kamsarmax, and three Panamax drybulk carriers with a cargo capacity of 453,086 deadweight tons.

