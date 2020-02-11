Everex (EVX) Price Reaches $0.32 on Exchanges

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 11th. One Everex token can now be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00003301 BTC on exchanges including Tidex, IDEX, OKEx and Mercatox. Over the last seven days, Everex has traded up 14% against the dollar. Everex has a total market capitalization of $7.35 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002770 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $360.74 or 0.03679765 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010208 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.90 or 0.00254017 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00036454 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00135091 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002856 BTC.

Everex Token Profile

Everex launched on July 24th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 tokens. The official website for Everex is www.everex.io . The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Everex is blog.everex.io . Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Everex Token Trading

Everex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Binance, Mercatox, HitBTC, OKEx, Huobi, IDEX and BX Thailand. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everex using one of the exchanges listed above.

