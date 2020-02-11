Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) Shares Bought by Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,583 shares of the energy giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Exelon were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 6,945 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 318,826 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $15,402,000 after buying an additional 49,231 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 3rd quarter worth about $338,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 109.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 606,500 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $29,104,000 after purchasing an additional 316,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,776 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EXC traded up $1.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.34. The company had a trading volume of 548,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,791,983. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $43.42 and a 12 month high of $51.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.14. The company has a market cap of $46.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The energy giant reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 46.47%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research set a $55.00 price target on shares of Exelon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Exelon to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.50.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

