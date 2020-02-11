Express (NYSE:EXPR) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.55

Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.55 and traded as high as $4.38. Express shares last traded at $4.33, with a volume of 1,030,603 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EXPR. ValuEngine downgraded Express from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. B. Riley upped their target price on Express from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Express from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.30.

The firm has a market capitalization of $270.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $488.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.25 million. Express had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a negative return on equity of 1.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Express, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXPR. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Express by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Express by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 145,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 6,059 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Express by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 228,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 8,506 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, grace capital bought a new position in shares of Express in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 99.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Express Company Profile (NYSE:EXPR)

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

