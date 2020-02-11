Faceter (FACE) Price Hits $0.0009 on Major Exchanges

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded up 11.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. Faceter has a total market capitalization of $420,198.00 and approximately $78.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Faceter coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including $51.55, $13.77, $24.43 and $5.60. In the last week, Faceter has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Faceter alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00045964 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $594.44 or 0.05790022 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00054518 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded down 37.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005005 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00024855 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00120664 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003598 BTC.

About Faceter

FACE is a coin. It launched on January 19th, 2018. Faceter’s total supply is 938,641,610 coins and its circulating supply is 470,623,560 coins. Faceter’s official message board is medium.com/faceter . Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Faceter’s official website is tokensale.faceter.io

Buying and Selling Faceter

Faceter can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $33.94, $20.33, $5.60, $51.55, $24.43, $7.50, $50.98, $10.39, $24.68, $32.15, $13.77 and $18.94. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Faceter should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Faceter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Faceter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Faceter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.