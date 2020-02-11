Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Shares Purchased by Inverness Counsel LLC NY

Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 206,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,399 shares during the quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $26,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the third quarter worth $28,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at $77,000. 85.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FRT stock traded down $1.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.16. 15,263 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,184. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $127.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.47. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $124.36 and a 52-week high of $141.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 37.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.46.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 28.01%. The company had revenue of $239.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

FRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $144.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $131.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Sandler O’Neill lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.80.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

