Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.40-6.58 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.55. Federal Realty Investment Trust also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 6.40-6.58 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $133.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $131.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $144.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $142.80.

FRT traded down $3.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.64. The stock had a trading volume of 400,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,184. The stock has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 36.88, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $124.36 and a one year high of $141.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.56 and a 200-day moving average of $131.47.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $239.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.32 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 28.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

