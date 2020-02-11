FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Receives “Buy” Rating from Stephens

Stephens reissued their buy rating on shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX) in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Stephens currently has a $180.00 price target on the shipping service provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cowen decreased their price target on FedEx from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on FedEx from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on FedEx from $154.00 to $147.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a $167.00 price objective (down previously from $175.00) on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a neutral rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $170.20.

Get FedEx alerts:

Shares of FDX opened at $156.78 on Friday. FedEx has a 52-week low of $137.78 and a 52-week high of $199.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $153.50 and its 200-day moving average is $156.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $40.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 746.57, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.71.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). FedEx had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The business had revenue of $17.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that FedEx will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John A. Edwardson bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $148.22 per share, with a total value of $1,482,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 77,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,556,120.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Value Partner Investments Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $38,608,000. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $2,412,000. Lcnb Corp lifted its holdings in FedEx by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 3,415 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 acquired a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,174 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.