FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Receives “Buy” Rating from Stephens

Posted by on Feb 11th, 2020

Stephens reissued their buy rating on shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX) in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Stephens currently has a $180.00 price target on the shipping service provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cowen decreased their price target on FedEx from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on FedEx from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on FedEx from $154.00 to $147.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a $167.00 price objective (down previously from $175.00) on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a neutral rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $170.20.

Shares of FDX opened at $156.78 on Friday. FedEx has a 52-week low of $137.78 and a 52-week high of $199.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $153.50 and its 200-day moving average is $156.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $40.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 746.57, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.71.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). FedEx had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The business had revenue of $17.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that FedEx will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John A. Edwardson bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $148.22 per share, with a total value of $1,482,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 77,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,556,120.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Value Partner Investments Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $38,608,000. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $2,412,000. Lcnb Corp lifted its holdings in FedEx by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 3,415 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 acquired a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,174 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Analyst Recommendations for FedEx (NYSE:FDX)

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit