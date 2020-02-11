Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) Trading 7.8% Higher

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) traded up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.48 and last traded at $7.17, 235,694 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 332% from the average session volume of 54,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.65.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

The company has a market capitalization of $131.51 million, a PE ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.35.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.11. Research analysts anticipate that Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FENC. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 455,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 16,896 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.65% of the company’s stock.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:FENC)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

