Ferguson Plc (OTCMKTS:FERGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Ferguson Plc (OTCMKTS:FERGY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

FERGY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

Shares of FERGY traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.76. The stock had a trading volume of 189,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,518. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.30. Ferguson has a 1-year low of $6.13 and a 1-year high of $9.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.14.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

