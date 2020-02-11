Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Lakeview Capital Partners LLC

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 35.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,737 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 962 shares during the quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,907,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,178,354,000 after acquiring an additional 154,910 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 32,876 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,365,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $301,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 349,421 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,389,000 after buying an additional 83,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $387,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FIS. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from to in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.95.

FIS opened at $150.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $90.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.44. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 1-year low of $104.73 and a 1-year high of $150.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.77%.

In related news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 18,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,531,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 18,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,712,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,493,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,253 shares of company stock worth $6,337,390. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

