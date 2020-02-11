FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Strong Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks raised shares of FireEye from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of FireEye in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of FireEye from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America cut shares of FireEye from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a neutral rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of FireEye in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.75.

Shares of FireEye stock opened at $15.42 on Friday. FireEye has a 12-month low of $12.66 and a 12-month high of $18.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.39.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information security company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. FireEye had a negative net margin of 28.95% and a negative return on equity of 19.48%. The company had revenue of $235.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.65 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FireEye will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP William T. Robbins sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $1,082,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 345,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,225,622.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William T. Robbins sold 6,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $105,914.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 405,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,858,359.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in FireEye by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 65,029 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 19,852 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in FireEye by 153.8% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 262,428 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 159,048 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in FireEye by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 320,874 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $4,280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,802 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank boosted its position in FireEye by 7.7% during the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 14,000 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FireEye by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 81,300 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

