First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) Shares Sold by Terril Brothers Inc.

Terril Brothers Inc. reduced its stake in First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 74.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,100 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 47,900 shares during the quarter. Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 90.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FFIN shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Stephens dropped their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub cut First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised First Financial Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. First Financial Bankshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.75.

In related news, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.68 per share, with a total value of $69,360.00. Also, Director Michael B. Denny purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.77 per share, for a total transaction of $52,155.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,635.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 12,300 shares of company stock worth $428,968. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:FFIN traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.60. 389,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,643. First Financial Bankshares Inc has a one year low of $27.13 and a one year high of $36.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.57.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 38.54%. The firm had revenue of $104.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares Inc will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is 39.67%.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

