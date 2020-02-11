First Mercantile Trust Co. Makes New $51,000 Investment in At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME)

First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HOME. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in At Home Group by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,816,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,758,000 after purchasing an additional 170,645 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of At Home Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,103,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,332,000 after acquiring an additional 79,162 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of At Home Group by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 343,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 56,365 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of At Home Group by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,131,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,536,000 after acquiring an additional 369,789 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of At Home Group by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 15,741 shares during the period. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

At Home Group stock opened at $6.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $400.02 million, a P/E ratio of 7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.08. At Home Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.58 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00.

HOME has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair downgraded shares of At Home Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of At Home Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of At Home Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of At Home Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of At Home Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. At Home Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.64.

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

