First National Trust Co Boosts Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

First National Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,674,322 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,265,722,000 after purchasing an additional 31,372 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 129,857.5% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620,525 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,469,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,794,323,000 after purchasing an additional 45,282 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,192,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,456,234,000 after purchasing an additional 27,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,073,876 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,311,353,000 after purchasing an additional 44,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Nomura increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Sunday, January 19th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Alphabet to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “positive” rating and set a $1,600.00 target price (up from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,521.84.

GOOGL opened at $1,508.66 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,421.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,290.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,020.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,027.03 and a one year high of $1,508.88.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $12.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 54.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

