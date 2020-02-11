First National Trust Co Buys New Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

First National Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 5,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Emerson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Emerson Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Derby & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 13,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter.

VEU stock opened at $53.29 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.47. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $47.32 and a 52 week high of $54.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

