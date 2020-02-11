First National Trust Co Has $366,000 Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

First National Trust Co trimmed its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,216 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,239 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WBA. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 360.0% during the third quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 460 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter worth $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 840 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $53.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.37. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 52-week low of $49.03 and a 52-week high of $74.94.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $34.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.45 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a $0.458 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.55%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.94.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.