First National Trust Co Invests $305,000 in Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI)

First National Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WMGI. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wright Medical Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wright Medical Group by 34.9% during the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Wright Medical Group by 13,009.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,884 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wright Medical Group during the third quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wright Medical Group by 761.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,675 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter.

In other Wright Medical Group news, insider Steven P. Wallace sold 17,222 shares of Wright Medical Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total value of $509,771.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Julie Andrews sold 7,001 shares of Wright Medical Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $210,730.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 488,913 shares of company stock worth $14,417,744. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Wright Medical Group stock opened at $30.17 on Tuesday. Wright Medical Group NV has a 12-month low of $19.04 and a 12-month high of $32.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.93.

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Wright Medical Group had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $212.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.20 million. As a group, analysts expect that Wright Medical Group NV will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WMGI. ValuEngine cut Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Wright Medical Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Northcoast Research cut Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Wright Medical Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.05.

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells upper and lower extremities, and biologics products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.

