First National Trust Co Sells 1,041 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

First National Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 34.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWN. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1,325.6% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 477,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,413,000 after buying an additional 444,119 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,437,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,051,000 after purchasing an additional 237,794 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 288.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,606,000 after purchasing an additional 187,224 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,080,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,058,000 after purchasing an additional 105,690 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $12,290,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $124.44 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $126.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.16. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $110.52 and a 1 year high of $130.16.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.