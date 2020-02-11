First National Trust Co Sells 710 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

First National Trust Co trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWO. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWO stock opened at $220.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.09. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $184.64 and a fifty-two week high of $223.72.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.