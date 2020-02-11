First National Trust Co Sells 873 Shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

First National Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 873 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hudock Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 41.4% during the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 346.2% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dollar General stock opened at $155.59 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $155.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $39.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.48. Dollar General Corp. has a twelve month low of $108.74 and a twelve month high of $166.98.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 6.09%. Dollar General’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.44%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Dollar General from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Dollar General from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.95.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

