First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 36.4% from the January 15th total of 4,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Seacoast Bancorp in the third quarter worth $277,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Seacoast Bancorp in the third quarter worth $141,000. Raffles Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Seacoast Bancorp in the third quarter worth $596,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Seacoast Bancorp in the third quarter worth $176,000. 8.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FSEA remained flat at $$9.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 876. First Seacoast Bancorp has a one year low of $8.74 and a one year high of $10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.58.

First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.47 million for the quarter.

First Seacoast Bancorp operates as a holding company for First Seacoast Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit for individuals and businesses.

