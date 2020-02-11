First Trust Advisors LP Has $26.24 Million Stock Position in MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,429,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 426,048 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.76% of MFA FINL INC/SH worth $26,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 32,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 140,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 20,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other MFA FINL INC/SH news, Director Robin Josephs sold 24,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total transaction of $190,006.30. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MFA opened at $7.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.55. MFA FINL INC/SH has a 52-week low of $6.93 and a 52-week high of $8.00. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. MFA FINL INC/SH’s dividend payout ratio is 117.65%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MFA FINL INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. ValuEngine raised MFA FINL INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, residential whole loans, credit risk transfer securities, and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

