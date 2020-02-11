First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Stake in Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,251,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357,485 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.20% of Altice USA worth $34,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 3rd quarter worth $662,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 3rd quarter worth $18,025,000. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 457.6% during the 4th quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 862,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,578,000 after purchasing an additional 707,731 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,439,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,761,763 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 3rd quarter worth $2,467,000. Institutional investors own 56.48% of the company’s stock.

ATUS opened at $28.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.83. Altice USA Inc has a 12-month low of $20.57 and a 12-month high of $31.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.57. The firm has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.16 and a beta of 0.81.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens increased their price target on Altice USA from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine cut Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on Altice USA in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut Altice USA from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Altice USA in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.76.

In related news, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker sold 12,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $345,654.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,677. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

