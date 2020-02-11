First Trust Advisors LP Sells 637 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,373 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 637 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.16% of Teleflex worth $28,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Teleflex by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Teleflex by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,044,235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,339,247,000 after acquiring an additional 259,880 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Teleflex by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,519 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Teleflex by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 17,881 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Teleflex by 86.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $376.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $378.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $355.19. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12-month low of $269.88 and a 12-month high of $390.21. The firm has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 40.00, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

TFX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $392.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays set a $365.00 target price on shares of Teleflex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $408.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Teleflex has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.60.

In other Teleflex news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.63, for a total transaction of $69,326.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,445.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.70, for a total transaction of $1,743,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,473,543.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,700 shares of company stock worth $2,342,968. Company insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

