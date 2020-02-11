First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) Trading 0.6% Higher

Posted by on Feb 11th, 2020

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW)’s share price traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $78.28 and last traded at $77.97, 76,601 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 28% from the average session volume of 106,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.47.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.95.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit