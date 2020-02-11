First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXU) Sets New 12-Month High at $31.01

First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXU)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.01 and last traded at $31.01, with a volume of 1400 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.94.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.09.

Get First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,879,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,456,000 after buying an additional 349,910 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,444,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,181,000 after acquiring an additional 371,343 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 683,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,963,000 after acquiring an additional 40,935 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 510,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,142,000 after acquiring an additional 12,474 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 290,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,599,000 after acquiring an additional 61,815 shares during the period.

First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Utilities Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.