FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.27 Per Share

FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the credit services provider on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

FirstCash has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. FirstCash has a payout ratio of 25.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of FirstCash stock opened at $85.48 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.86 and its 200 day moving average is $88.96. FirstCash has a twelve month low of $78.10 and a twelve month high of $106.80.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $498.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.98 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FCFS shares. JMP Securities downgraded shares of FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

