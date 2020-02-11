Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,003 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $13,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Fiserv by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,487,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,961,594,000 after buying an additional 883,535 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the third quarter valued at $433,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fiserv by 68.7% during the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 5,612 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its position in Fiserv by 1.3% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 21,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 8.5% during the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Lynn S. Mccreary sold 18,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.39, for a total value of $2,005,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,837,845.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 45,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.29, for a total value of $5,143,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 869,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,410,470.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 171,500 shares of company stock valued at $19,741,890 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on FISV. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Fiserv from $120.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Fiserv from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.78.

FISV opened at $123.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $82.85 billion, a PE ratio of 68.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.80. Fiserv Inc has a 1 year low of $81.62 and a 1 year high of $125.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 160.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv Inc will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

