Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Five Below from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Five Below from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and cut their target price for the company from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays cut their target price on Five Below from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on Five Below from to and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.84.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.78. The stock had a trading volume of 953,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,785,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.98. Five Below has a twelve month low of $95.52 and a twelve month high of $148.21. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 40.80, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.42.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Five Below had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $377.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Five Below will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Five Below news, EVP David N. Makuen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.23, for a total value of $591,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,382,098.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Five Below by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 135,777 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,360,000 after buying an additional 22,853 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in Five Below by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 16,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Five Below by 189.6% in the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,919 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after buying an additional 10,422 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Five Below by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 37,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Five Below by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. 96.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

