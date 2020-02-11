Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) Position Lowered by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC trimmed its position in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 285,495 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 23,864 shares during the period. Five9 accounts for about 1.4% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned about 0.47% of Five9 worth $18,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Five9 by 126.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 268,441 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,141 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 155.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 799,697 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,444,000 after purchasing an additional 486,340 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Five9 by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,009,543 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,253,000 after purchasing an additional 332,721 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Five9 by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,250,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,175,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Five9 by 1,239.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 135,288 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,704,000 after purchasing an additional 125,187 shares during the period.

Get Five9 alerts:

In related news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 21,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total transaction of $1,449,978.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack L. Acosta sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.92, for a total value of $4,944,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,589.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 266,170 shares of company stock valued at $17,901,772 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FIVN. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Five9 from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Five9 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.14.

Shares of FIVN traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $75.62. 3,844 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,647. Five9 Inc has a twelve month low of $46.08 and a twelve month high of $76.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 6.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,512.83, a P/E/G ratio of 79.91 and a beta of 0.60.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.