Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in shares of Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 103,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,309 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.08% of Flowserve worth $5,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Flowserve by 2.0% in the third quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 17,374,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $811,569,000 after purchasing an additional 336,416 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Flowserve by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,644,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $455,498,000 after purchasing an additional 135,969 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Flowserve by 50.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,302,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,554,000 after purchasing an additional 774,978 shares during the period. SPF Beheer BV grew its position in shares of Flowserve by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 1,697,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,800,000 after purchasing an additional 57,536 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Flowserve by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 471,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FLS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flowserve has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

In related news, SVP Lanesha Minnix sold 820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total transaction of $39,335.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,231 shares in the company, valued at $59,051.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

FLS traded up $0.87 on Tuesday, reaching $47.77. 19,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,787. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.72. Flowserve Corp has a twelve month low of $39.75 and a twelve month high of $54.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.