Fonar (NASDAQ:FONR) Announces Earnings Results

Fonar (NASDAQ:FONR) announced its earnings results on Monday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $21.45 million during the quarter. Fonar had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 12.35%.

FONR traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $19.88. The company had a trading volume of 278 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,627. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.44 and a 200-day moving average of $21.33. The company has a market capitalization of $138.88 million, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Fonar has a one year low of $18.85 and a one year high of $25.25.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FONR shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fonar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Fonar from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) company primarily in the Unites States. It is involved in the research, development, production, and marketing of medical scanning equipment, which uses principles of MRI for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases, abnormalities, other medical conditions, and injuries.

