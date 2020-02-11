Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Given New $48.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Foot Locker’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.56 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.86 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.15 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Monday, November 25th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Monday, November 25th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Foot Locker from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.22.

Foot Locker stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,951,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,783,593. Foot Locker has a 52-week low of $33.12 and a 52-week high of $68.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.91.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 22nd. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 21.66%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.27%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 296.3% during the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,446 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 20,521 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Foot Locker by 630.2% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 748,115 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $29,169,000 after purchasing an additional 645,656 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Foot Locker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,326,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Foot Locker by 802.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,097 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its position in Foot Locker by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

