Forefront Analytics LLC Buys 11,395 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Forefront Analytics LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 235,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,395 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 4.0% of Forefront Analytics LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Forefront Analytics LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $10,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 8,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 14,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 22,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.18. 1,377,849 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,146,149. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.79 and a 1 year high of $44.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.20.

