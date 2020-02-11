Forefront Analytics LLC Buys 1,791 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Forefront Analytics LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for 1.1% of Forefront Analytics LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Forefront Analytics LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $2,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. CXI Advisors bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 165.9% in the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000.

BATS:USMV traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,498 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.82 and a 200-day moving average of $64.59. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

