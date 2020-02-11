Forward Air Co. to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.87 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Forward Air in a report issued on Sunday, February 9th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Forward Air’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.08). Forward Air had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $381.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FWRD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub lowered Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stephens reduced their target price on Forward Air from $81.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $75.00 price target on Forward Air and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Forward Air currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

FWRD opened at $63.77 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.91. Forward Air has a twelve month low of $55.06 and a twelve month high of $72.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FWRD. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Forward Air in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Forward Air by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Forward Air by 3,767.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Forward Air by 603.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Forward Air by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. 95.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

