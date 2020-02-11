Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $61.47

Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $61.47 and last traded at $61.27, with a volume of 6578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.59.

Several research firms have weighed in on FELE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is presently 27.43%.

In other news, VP Steven William Aikman sold 1,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $61,686.43. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,688.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jay J. Walsh sold 1,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.69, for a total transaction of $109,751.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,149 shares in the company, valued at $915,486.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after purchasing an additional 18,194 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 79,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

