Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Has $329,000 Stock Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,283 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 7.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,342,365 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $807,980,000 after buying an additional 359,514 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth $41,066,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4,951.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 204,384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,911,000 after buying an additional 200,338 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 562.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 153,104 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,045,000 after buying an additional 129,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the third quarter worth $16,667,000. 92.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $147.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $142.60 and its 200 day moving average is $142.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.93. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $103.47 and a one year high of $152.49.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VMC. Loop Capital began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Vertical Research began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.76.

In related news, insider Fehlberg Barry 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. Also, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 643 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.64, for a total value of $90,431.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

