Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Has $700,000 Stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC decreased its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 36.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,581 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 30,847 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 13,938 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 12,190 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,521 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 72,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kelcy L. Warren purchased 3,969,224 shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.72 per share, for a total transaction of $46,519,305.28. Also, Director Richard D. Brannon purchased 100,000 shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,279,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 238,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,055,940.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 4,087,224 shares of company stock worth $47,999,005. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

ET has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.40.

NYSE:ET opened at $12.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.57. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 12 month low of $10.84 and a 12 month high of $15.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.01%. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.09%.

About Energy Transfer LP Unit

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

